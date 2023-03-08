ECP releases schedule for Punjab elections
Pakistan
ECP releases schedule for Punjab election
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released the schedule of the elections in Punjab under which the polls will be held in the province on April 30.
The public notice would be delivered on March 11 and the nomination papers could be submitted from March 12 to 14.
Read More: ECP moves SC for transfer of 'partisan' Lahore CCPO for fair elections
The ECP would verify the nomination papers on March 22 for the elections in Punjab.