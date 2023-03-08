ECP releases schedule for Punjab elections

08 March,2023 05:36 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released the schedule of the elections in Punjab under which the polls will be held in the province on April 30.

The public notice would be delivered on March 11 and the nomination papers could be submitted from March 12 to 14.

The ECP would verify the nomination papers on March 22 for the elections in Punjab.



