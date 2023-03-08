FM calls for monitoring crimes against women in territories under foreign occupation

NEW YORK (Web Desk) - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has underscored the need for establishing a monitoring mechanism for crimes committed against women and girls in territories under foreign occupation, including Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He stated this during a high-level debate in the UN Security Council in New York. He said the most egregious atrocities and crimes against women and girls occur in situations of foreign occupation and suppression of the right to self-determination to people.

The foreign minister added that the women, peace and security strategy would remain incomplete so long as the acute dimension of the plight of women under foreign occupation was not addressed frontally and vigorously.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the very object of violence in situation of foreign occupation was to suppress the civilian population which is manifested most vividly in the occupied Palestinian territories and in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.