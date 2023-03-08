Sheikh Rashid lambasts govt for not addressing issues of poor people

Says attempts to arrest Imran Khan would cost the government heavily

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed hit out at the government for giving priority to its interests over issues being faced by poor segment of society.

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said the government was unable to strike a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for revival of the loan programme, adding: “Pakistan has been turned into a death zone for poor”.

He said the ruling coalition did not consider unemployment, inflation and economic disaster as major issues as its sole purposes was to arrest PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Mr Ahmed said the attempts to arrest the former premier would cost the government heavily.

The AML chief said PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari considered the economic default as a “normal thing” because his wealth had been transferred abroad. He said, “If the government does not accept the decisions of the Supreme Court regarding the elections, then where will the nation go?”

He expected that a decision would be taken soon about holding elections in the country at the same time.

