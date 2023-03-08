Aurat March to begin today at Shimla Pahari

The organisers of Aurat March on Monday presented a list of 60 demands.

08 March,2023 09:20 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Aurat March is on the go from NADRA Office, Shimla Pahari, near press club to outside Faletti's at 2 pm, in Lahore on Wednesday.

— ⁧عورت مارچ لاہور⁩ - Aurat March Lahore (@AuratMarch) March 7, 2023

Previously, the Aurat March organising committee had requested a no objection certificate (NOC) from the district administration last month, to hold a rally on March 8 at Nasser Bagh, Lahore.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider and Aurat March organizers, to sit together and finalise the venue for the March 8 rally.

Earlier, the organisers of Aurat March on Monday presented a list of 60 demands, including an end to patriarchal violence, increased representation of women at all levels of decision-making concerning climate change, a reduction in the defence budget and increased allocations for health and education.

These demands were presented by women’s rights activists, including Farzana Bari and Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, before the media at a pre-march press conference at the National Press Club (NPC).

The demands also include raising minimum wage allocations, and moving away from anti-poor policies of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and debt traps.