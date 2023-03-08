Gujranwala: Fire at Landa Bazar brought under control

More than 200 stalls gutted near ‘Sheranwala Bagh’; cause of fire to be determined, rescue officials

08 March,2023 08:20 am

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – The fire at Gujranwala’s ‘Landa Bazar’ has been brought down by the fire-fighters after efforts of more than two and half hours while more than 200 stalls were gutted in a fire near ‘Sheranwala Bagh’ area of Gujranwala.

According to rescue officials the fire in Lunda Bazar engulfed about 300 stalls of the market covering an area of 8 kanals. Officials said that the fire has been brought under control after two and a half hours of effort.

Eight rescue vehicles participated in the fire-fighting process and now the cooling process has been going on, according to the rescue officials. The cause of the fire in the market is yet to be ascertained, the officials added.

