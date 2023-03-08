PM Shehbaz reiterates polio eradication in telephonic conversation with Bill Gates

Both reviewed additional initiatives to combat malnutrition, stunting and other BMGF funded programs

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates that Pakistan still remained dedicated to eliminating all kinds of polio in the country.

The co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) and the prime minister spoke over the phone, according to a news statement from the prime minister's office.

In especially amid the disastrous floods last year the prime minister appreciated the tremendous help the BMGF provided to Pakistan in eradicating polio and enhancing immunization, nutrition and financial inclusion.

Moreover, he reaffirmed Pakistan's intention to further strengthen the successful engagement with the Foundation in all the continuing areas of cooperation. PM Shehbaz stated that there had been a pause in polio infections since September 2022 while expressing concern over the reporting of new cases in 2022 after a year without any polio cases.

The prime minister emphasized that the government was actively implementing the special emergency response plan and would continue to find and adopt strategies to reach out to children in such times in light of last year's devastating floods, which had negatively impacted the ongoing polio vaccination efforts due to widespread displacements and destruction of healthcare infrastructure.

He informed Gates of the efforts of the national health services minister and his team to eradicate polio from the nation and expressed gratitude for their efforts.

Both also reviewed additional government-led initiatives to combat malnutrition and stunting, critical immunization programs, the micropayment gateway Raast and the digitalization of the National Savings Program, all of which are funded by the BMGF. The parties concurred to carry on collaborating toward the common goals.

While emphasizing his Foundation's continued assistance to Pakistan in its mission to ensure that no child would be at danger of paralysis due to poliovirus, Gates lauded Pakistan's efforts to eliminate polio.

