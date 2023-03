Imran Khan trying to disrupt economic revival with political instability: PM

07 March,2023 09:01 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, in a veiled reference to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, said that the one who had ruined the country’s economy was now conspiring to scuttle its revival through creation of political instability.

In a statement shared by PM Office Media Wing, the prime minister said that he (IK) was hesitant to appear before courts and was repeating the same which he did with the IMF programme.

Whatever he (Imran) had done with the national interests, friendly countries of Pakistan, constitution, parliament, institutions, media and with the people by price hike, was now repeating the same with the courts, the prime minister added.