Election date: ECP invites KP governor in Islamabad

07 March,2023 07:24 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan invited Khuber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali related for discussion related to the discussion on the election date.

KP governor was invited to reach the Islamabad office of the ECP.

It was added that his meaningful discussion would take place on his coming to the office.

