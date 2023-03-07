Ahsan Iqbal says reforms in educational institutions inevitable

Pakistan Pakistan Ahsan Iqbal says reforms in educational institutions inevitable

Ahsan Iqbal says reforms in educational institutions inevitable

07 March,2023 06:08 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Tuesday there was a need to improve examination criteria, syllabus and teachers training while mentioning reforms were imperative.

While addressing a ceremony under the Ukaid, he said the country’s education system needed fundamental changes.

Mr Iqbal added he launched the vision 2025 for the long-term reforms, however the change in government did not let the project to be completed while mentioning the lack of continuity in the reforms was a big hurdle in the Pakistan’s progress.

The minister said a robust voice was needed for the citizens and the people should also pressurize the public representatives for the continuation of policies that were better for the country.

