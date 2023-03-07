Interim CM Naqvi reviews arrangements over spring festival huddle

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Interim Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi headed over a meeting on Tuesday regarding the Spring Festival preparations.

In regard to “Shab-e-Barat,” Islamic gatherings for the holy recitals will be held at three places in Lahore. Famous singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will be presenting “Sufi Kalaam” at National Hockey Stadium Lahore at 7 p.m. today.

Several shrines including Data Darbar will also be hosting Islamic recital gatherings, Jillani Park Lahore will also host a gathering for “Naat Khwani.”

During the meeting, the attendees were informed that the spring fests in Lahore and Faisalabad will be fully sponsored and the government will not spend any amount in this regard.