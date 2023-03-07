Libya shipwreck: dead bodies of four victims handed over to families

07 March,2023 05:23 pm

GUJRAT (Dunya News) – The dead bodies of the four young people who lost their lives in a shipwreck in Libya were given to their heirs in a village of Gujrat.

Bhojpur’s 22 years old Muhammad Ali, Khawajgan’s 23 years old Muhammad Awais, Saroki’s 30 years old Muhammad Tauqir, Sarai Alamgir’s 37 years old Ansar Farooq were among the victims. All the four people left for Libya from Dubai.

There were seven young people who lost their lives in Gujrat and of those, the bodies of four returned while the families of three were still looking for the departed souls.

