Hammad sees Fazl, Sanaullah panicking over elections

07 March,2023 05:50 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Hammad Azhar said on Tuesday that Pakistan Democratic Party (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah were panicking over the matter of holding the elections.

Speaking to media, Mr Azhar said, "We hope that the elections will be held within 90 days. Speaking about the PTI’s rally, Mr Azhar said, "Tomorrow, we will stage our rally from Zaman Park at 1 pm."

Mr Azhar said the participants of the rally will be welcomed on 25 spots, adding that tomorrow will mark the first day of the PTI’s rally.

Bashing Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Mr Azhar said the latter was persistently threatening the PTI. He blamed Mr Sanaullah and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam for "running a campaign against the judiciary."

He was of the view that his party wanted to make the country a welfare state.

Expressing his views over the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mr Azhar said it’s been 11 months, but there's was no sign of reaching a deal with the international lender so far.

On Tuesday, PTI leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said her party would incept an election rally under the leadership of PTI chief Imran Khan from his residence at Zaman Park to Data Darbar on Wednesday at 1pm.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote that the whole nation was aware of “Save judiciary, save Pakistan”. “The judiciary attempted to save the country from anarchy and guard the Constitution, which brought them under fire,” she added.

In another tweet, she wrote, “Lahore has become a stronghold of the PTI and we shall prove it. The people of Lahore will come out to safeguard their rights and showcase their allegiance to the Constitution [tomorrow]”.

The decision comes in the wake of the Supreme Court of Pakistan's (SCP) verdict ordering the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) within ninety days of the dissolution of the provincial assemblies. Punjab Assembly was dissolved on Jan 14 and KP Assembly was dissolved on Jan 18. President Dr Arif Alvi announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab and the PTI finalised its candidates for the heated contest.

On the other hand, the political temperature rose in the country as the capital city police had, earlier, reached Mr Khan's residence at Zaman Park to arrest him in connection with his multiple absences from appearing before the court in the Toshakhana case despite the court's orders directing him so. The police "remained unsuccessful" in arresting him. However, Mr Khan later decided against appearing before the court citing security threats as the reason.









