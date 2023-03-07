Asif Zardari says Imran wreaks havoc with country

07 March,2023 04:59 pm

VEHARI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Tuesday former premier Imran Khan had destroyed the country while mentioning he should not have become the PM in the first place.

Addressing the workers convention in Vehari, he said the PPP provided facilities in the South Punjab whenever it was given the opportunity and the purpose of the party was to serve the masses.

The former president added the situation of default would not affect the country as historically, Japan and America also faced the same condition but they reemerged and Pakistan would also rise again on the world stage.

Mr Zardari highlighted at one time, there was only one billion reserve in India and it had to sell its gold and the default would not affect the country. He said the PPP was the party of the people and thousands of the party workers sacrificed their lives for the country.

