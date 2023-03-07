Pakistan, Germany discuss cooperation in renewable energy, climate adaptation

07 March,2023 03:51 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan and Germany have agreed to further strengthen their partnership to address the challenges of climate change and work towards a sustainable future for all.

The understanding was reached at a meeting between Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman and German Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Tobias Lindner in Islamabad.

During the meeting, they discussed possible areas of cooperation between Pakistan and Germany in the fields of renewable energy, climate adaptation, and mitigation.

Both ministers also exchanged views on the importance of international collaboration to address the global challenge of climate change.