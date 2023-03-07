Gujranwala ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Sanaullah

Gujranwala ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Sanaullah

07 March,2023 02:49 pm

GUJRANWALA (Web Desk) - An Anti-Terrorism Court in Gujranwala dismissed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah's request for exemption from today's appearance and issued a non-bailable arrest warrant.

Sanaullah's non-bailable arrest warrant was issued by ATC judge Rana Zahid Iqbal Khan. The court ordered the police to arrest Rana Sanaullah and produce him on March 28.

On February 24, the ATC had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the interior minister in a case registered at Industrial police station in Gujarat and ordered the police to arrest and produce him on March 7.

During today's hearing, Rana Sanaullah's lawyer Advocate Abdul Majeed appeared in the court and filed a request for exemption from Sanaullah's appearance in the court, saying due to official engagements Sanaullah couldn't appear in the court today and that he would appear in the court on the next hearing.

However, the court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant while rejecting the plea of exemption from attendance.