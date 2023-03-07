PM cautions against world's indifference to plight of LDCs

07 March,2023

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has cautioned against the world’s indifference to plight of Least Developed Countries, saying the motto 'leaving no one behind' calls for a new awakening.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said at the 5th UN Conference on Least Developed Countries, he cautioned against the world's increasing indifference and fatigue to help these countries fight the pandemic of inequality, climate change and massive disruption in global supply lines.