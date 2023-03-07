Quetta: Six killed in gas leak explosion

Five killed, four including child injured due to roof collapse after explosion; one burnt to death

07 March,2023 07:04 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least six members of a family were killed in an explosion due to gas leak at Sarki Kalan area of Balochistan's capital Quetta.

According to rescue officials, five people were killed and four others including a child were injured when the roof of the house collapsed after the explosion. One person was burnt to death.

The deceased belonged to the same family while those injured in the tragic incident have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

