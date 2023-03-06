NEPRA allows Rs3.39 per unit additional surcharge on electricity bills

NEPRA allows Rs3.39 per unit additional surcharge on electricity bills

06 March,2023 09:50 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday allowed the application of Rs3.39 per unit additional surcharge to be recovered from the consumers of XWAPDA distribution companies (DISCOs) and K-Electric for March till June 2023.

The additional surcharge of Rs3.39 per unit shall be reduced to Rs1 per unit to cover the additional markup charges of Pakistan Holding Limited (PHL) loans, thus the total surcharge shall become Rs1.43 per unit for the FY 2023-24, said a notification.

The power regulator allowed the DISCOs to receive additional Rs1.43 per unit from July, 2023 to June 2024. Currently, 43 paisa per unit additional surcharge is being received from the consumers.

The total additional surcharge will surge to Rs3.82 per unit with the addition of Rs3.39 per unit. The rate for consumers using 300-700 units and commercial consumers has been raised by Rs3.82 per unit.