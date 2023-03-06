Quetta police book Imran for 'incitement to violence'

Fawad schools govt as Imran faces new cases

06 March,2023 07:54 pm

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Quetta police booked on Monday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for “inciting the officers of the state institutions.”

A case was registered against the deposed premier on the request of Abdul Khalil Khakar, in which other provisions including prevention of electronic crimes had been added.

The position had been adopted in the FIR that Mr Khan leveled baseless allegations against the state institutions, adding Mr Khan spread hatred by making inflammatory speeches against the officers of the state institutions.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Chaudhry said, “Today two new FIRs have been registered against Imran Khan. One FIR has been registered in Quetta and the other in Islamabad”.

Mr Chaudhry further said, “After the new cases, the number of cases against Imran Khan has increased to 75. There is no shame or modesty in this government”.

On the other side, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had been booked in another case in the Racecourse police station.

More than 150 PTI workers were also nominated with Shibli Faraz in the case.

The case was lodged on behalf of SHO secretariat Islamabad Nadeem Tahir and it was said the PTI workers surrounded the Islamabad police when they reached to arrest Imran Khan.

It was stated in the FIR that it was done after the planning of Imran Khan and the PTI supporters gave death threats to the police personnel and the PTI leaders behaved violently with the police force.

