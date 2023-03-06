Tarar says Saqib Nisar still playing facilitator role for Imran

06 March,2023 05:56 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Special Assisstant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Monday that the former chief justice Saqib Nisar was still playing a facilitating role for the former premier Imran Khan.

He said the former CJ was calling the judges for the facilitation of Imran Khan while suggesting he should not get himself involved in the politics.

Mr Tarar said at present, the former judge was the spokesperson while previously, he played a facilitator role for Imran Khan because the latter was trying everything to avoid courts.

The PML-N’s leader alleged the former chief justice did not want the Orange Line Train project to be completed before the elections of 2018 and he destroyed the PKLI to promote the hospital of his brother.

He asked why suo moto notices were not taken against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government and why Punjab was his only focus?

