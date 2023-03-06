Imran should be arrested, says Sharjeel Memon

Pakistan Pakistan Imran should be arrested, says Sharjeel Memon

Imran received funding from foreign powers, claims Sharjeel Memon

06 March,2023 05:30 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan should be arrested.

Speaking to media, Mr Memon schooled the deposed premier, saying, "When Imran was in power, he used to heap praise on Qamar Javed Bajwa. When, the state institutions turned out to be neutral, Imran started to speak against the institutions."

He added that for how long Mr Khan had escaped to be present before the court. He had to be answerable, he added.

Mr Memon claimed, "Imran Khan had received funding from the foreign powers."



