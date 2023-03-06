Fawad condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan

Fawad says terrorism reemerged in country

06 March,2023 05:12 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry condemned the recent attack in Balochistan while saying the menace of terrorism had increased.

He reached Zaman Park with Zulfi Bukhari and said the party had challenged the ban on PTI chief's speech and a petition would surface soon in this regard.

Mr Chaudhry added these narrow-minded persons should not be at the powerful positions mentioning the decision of the Islamabad additional judge was legally incorrect and it was being challenged in the Islamabad High Court.

The PTI’s stalwart highlighted that the ban on Imran’s speeches represented the fear circulating within the government quarters and a petition was filed against this decision.

