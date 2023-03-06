Imran Khan not declared righteous in totality, says ex-CJP Saqib Nisar

This issue has been used for political interests.

06 March,2023 03:49 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar says Imran Khan was not declared honest and truthful (Sadiq and Ameen) on all points.

In an interview with Dunya News, retired Justice Saqib Nisar said, "nowadays those who do not know anything about the rule of law are discussing court decisions. The person who is attacking courts today was once the favourite of courts. Except for one case, he has always been getting relief from courts.”

He further explained, "when I was not the chief justice, Nawaz Sharif started saying on various occasions that I was their chief. I had separated myself from the bench in the Panama case and gave an open notice regarding the term in the disqualification case that whoever wants to help can act accordingly and appointed the period of disqualification in the light of the Constitution."

The former chief justice said his WhatsApp had been hacked for the last two days and it had not been recovered yet. "There is a fear that my personal mobile data might be used for some special purpose, but those who hacked my WhatsApp will be disappointed. Even earlier my various videos were combined into an audio. Invading into one's private life comes under the category of theft,” he added.

He further said Imran Khan was not declared honest and truthful (Sadiq and Ameen) completely. This issue had been used for political interests. Akram Sheikh wrote three points related to Imran Khan on which he had to be judged. Imran Khan was proven righteous on all three of them.

The retired CJ said if anyone examines the forensic report of PKLI, they would be fretting over it. The PKLI chief was appointed on the advice of a spiritual figure. “The solution to the country's problems lies in the election. Even in 2018, obstacles were put in the way of the elections, which were resolved afterwards. The biggest witness of which is former secretary Election Commission Babar Yaqoob. In the past, the decisions of the country were made by the spiritual figures that caused irreparable damage to the country,” he added.

The former chief justice said, "I may have taken wrong decisions, but why are the decisions taken for the survival of the country not implemented? “They say I am lobbying for Imran in the judiciary. Why would I lobby for him? I am worried about the future of my children and I will not give interviews to anyone anymore. A book will be published after my death which will have all the facts containing the whole story from 1997 till I became the chief justice,” he proclaimed.