PDM will not even finish close to Imran Khan in elections, claims Fawad

Pakistan Pakistan PDM will not even finish close to Imran Khan in elections, claims Fawad

PTI will face those independent candidates who could not get PTI tickets

06 March,2023 10:46 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would not even finish close to PTI chief Imran Khan in elections.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “If elections are held today, the PTI will face those independent candidates who could not get PTI tickets to contest elections. PDM parties will not even [finish] close to Mr Khan”.

— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 6, 2023