Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

06 March,2023 05:48 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, light rain is likely at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining areas.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain occurred at isolated places in Rawalakot, Parachinar, Dir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -05°C, Kalam -02°C and Gupis 00°C.

