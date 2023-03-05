Islamabad police to launch crackdown against Shibli Faraz for 'misinformation'

05 March,2023 05:59 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Islamabad police announced on Sunday a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Shibli Faraz for making a “false statement” over former prime minister Imran Khan’s presence in Zaman Park.

The Islamabad police shared a post on Twitter, saying, “The PTI leaders had said Imran Khan was not present at his residence. Action will be taken against Shibi Faraz for giving misinformation.”

"The PTI leaders has ensured to obey the law. We hope that they will present themselves before the court. We are trying our all-out efforts to maintain the law and order situation in the country. We will implement the court’s order in a bid to present accused Imran Khan before the court on March 7."

Earlier, Mr Faraz had received the arrest warrant for the deposed premier. He wrote on the warrant that he [Imran] was not present in his residence, adding that the law will be followed.

