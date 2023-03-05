Imran's legal team moves LHC for protection bail

05 March,2023 05:22 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s legal team moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) to seek a protection bail for the former premier.

In this regard, the legal team headed by Azhar Sadique filed the petition in the LHC. The legal team had prepared the petition for the protection bail after consultations.

The PTI had closed the paths surrounding Zaman Park to save the deposed premier from getting arrest.

Earlier on Sunday, the Islamabad police team remained clueless about the whereabouts of PTI Chairman Imran despite raids.

A good number of PTI activists remained gathered at Imran Khan's Zaman Park after an Islamabad police team reached the provincial capital to 'arrest' PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, Dunya News reported.

The 'charged' protesters warned of dire consequences in case their leader was arrested by the police.

Islamabad SP City Hussain Tahir, who was leading the police team, reached Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan while carrying non-bailable arrest warrants issued by Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal in Toshakhana case.

The Lahore police was also approached for the arrest of the PTI chief who failed to appear before the court despite repeated summons by the court.

Police claimed all legal requirements had been fulfilled to arrest the PTI chief. An Islamabad sessions court had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the former prime minister last month over persistent absences.

Reacting to the reports of the arrest, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry warned of a worsening situation in the country if the government moves against the former prime minister.