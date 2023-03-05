Public support resides with PTI even before election campaign: Musarrat Cheema

She advised the opposition party to bring back PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said on Sunday the people of Pakistan have given their clear decision in favor of PTI even before the start of the election campaign.

In a statement on Twitter, Musarrat Cheema said the PTI chairman Imran Khan will be hosting a welcoming ceremony on Sunday in honor of those who were arrested in the Jail- cramming movement.

She further targeted the opposition parties saying that the gathering of thousands at different places to listen to Imran Khan's address was a referendum against the stubbornness of the PDM group. It is also time to get wise and announce general elections across the country, she said.

The PTI leader while lambasting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership stated that it has been heard that PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz, who was cornered, was also persuaded to return by the lure of a big position.

Showcasing utmost confidence over PTI’s victory in the forthcoming elections, she advised the opposition party to bring back the ‘fugitive leader’ [PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif] so that they don’t get a chance to say after the defeat that our leader was not in the country.

“Muslim League (N) should form a preliminary committee to find out the facts of the disastrous defeat in the elections,” added Musarrat Cheema.

