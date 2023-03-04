Fawad terms NAB chairman appointment “controversial”

04 March,2023 09:47 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Fawad Chaudhry raised questions over the process of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman calling it “contentious”.

Taking to Twitter, he said the court suspended the notification of PTI members resignation and the party appointed Shah Mahmood Qureshi as the opposition leader.

He added consultation was required between the government and opposition for the NAB chief appointment and the due process was not followed in this regard.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed as the NAB chief after consultation with opposition leader Raja Riaz.