Marri says PDM’s contest is with inflation, not Imran

04 March,2023 05:15 pm

MUZAFARGARH (Dunya News) – Federal Minister Shazia Marri said on Saturday efforts were being made to alleviate inflation in the country mentioning her party was not paying attention to the action of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan.

She inaugurated Benazir Dynamic Registry under the Benazir Income Support Program.

PPP’s leader criticized Imran Khan in her speech and said it was not appropriate that the children of other people remained in Pakistan and faced problems in jail-filling drive while his children remained in London.

She added PTI’s chief was keen to get back in power mentioning he used to say he would not sign the deal with IMF but entered into agreement on worse conditions.

The minister said the party gave Rs70 billion for the flood-affected people and the efforts were underway to save the country from default while adding the PPP was always ready for the elections.

She said the people were the real assets of the country adding the “selector” could not understand the problems faced by the people.

