Dialogue succeeds between Sindh govt, flour mills association

03 March,2023 10:21 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Dialogue between the Sindh government and flour mills association was successful after which the latter decided to end its strike.

Sindh Food Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla and other government members had negotiations with the flour association.

The food department decided to allow the opening of four mills that were sealed after the dialogues proved successful.

The provincial minister was flanked by the secretary and director of the food department, while the flour mills association was represented by the chairman Amir Abdullah.

