Elahi sees all stakeholders' role vital for holding elections

03 March,2023 07:53 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Friday that it was important for all the stakeholders to play their role in a bid to hold transparent elections.

Expressing his thoughts about the elections in Punjab, Mr Elahi said, "We welcome the initiative taken by President Arif Alvi on fixing the date for the elections in the province."

Stressing the need for the holding the elections in a transparent way, Mr Elahi said, "Now it’s time for all the political parties to get ready for the elections as the president has announced the date for the polls."