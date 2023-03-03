Maryam sees Imran kowtowing to US

Maryam Nawaz takes dig at Parvez Elahi

03 March,2023 07:13 pm

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz flayed on Friday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying he was kowtowing to the United States after causing uproar over the US conspiracy behind his ouster.

Addressing a convention, Ms Nawaz took a dig at the deposed premier, saying, "Imran, who used to label his opponents as imported, is himself ready to get exported." She asked Mr Khan to see the PML-N’s convention to know the youth was standing by the PML-N.

Continuing to berate Mr Khan, Ms Nawaz said, "The people of Gujranwala are aware of Imran Khan. Everybody is aware of his failed sit-in in 2014. "

She reminded Mr Khan of the purported audios of the PTI leaders, saying, "Imran cannot bear my statements."

Claiming that Mr Khan was addicted to drugs, Ms Nawaz asked, "Is it fair to leave the country’s fate on Imran’s mercy."

Bashing Mr Khan over his agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ms Nawaz said, "After reaching an agreement with the IMF, Imran raises questions about inflation."

Schooling former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Ms Nawaz said, "Imran handed over the biggest portfolio within his party to the Punjab’s biggest thief."

She asked the people of Gujranwala to get ready for the elections and extend their support to the PML-N.

Meanwhile, Khawaja Asif said PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz’s return to the country was proving fruitful for the party.

Addressing a convention, Mr Asif admitted the country was facing severe economic hardships, saying, "The rulers are facing severe challenges to cope with to take the country out of quagmire."

Mr Asif, taking a dig at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, said, "All the conspiracies of Imran Khan have been undone." He assailed Mr Khan’s "Jail Bharo Movement", saying, "Imran’s court arrest drive has also faced a big setback. Imran himself secured bail, but he asked his stalwarts and workers to go to jail."

Recalling that PML-N supremo returned to country and went to jail by holding the hands of her daughter, Mr Asif said he [Nawaz] had maintained the country’s respect in this way.

He vowed that Nawaz Sharif would return to the country.

