PHC postpones Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by-polls

Court adjourns hearing until March 7

03 March,2023 02:44 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday postponed elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that were scheduled to be held on March 16 and March 19.

The court pronounced the verdict it had reserved on a plea seeking postponement of elections in the province and against Speaker National Assembly (NA) Raja Pervaiz Ashraf’s acceptance of resignations.

The court while issuing notices to the concerned in this regard adjourned the hearing until March 7.

Earlier, elections were scheduled to be held on 24 seats of NA in KP after the Speaker had accepted the resignations tendered by the PTI MNAs.