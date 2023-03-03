'Imran exemplifies British judicial system but does not respect country's courts'

Pakistan Pakistan 'Imran exemplifies British judicial system but does not respect country's courts'

PTI carries emblem of justice in name but chants slogans against courts

03 March,2023 01:54 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge on Friday remarked that despite carrying the emblem of justice in its name, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chanted slogans against the judiciary inside the courts.

Judge Raja Nasir Abbas remarked this in a case against PTI leaders Asad Umar and others over protesting outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The judge remarked that PTI chief Imran Khan had appeared before the court with thousands of people.

The judge remarked that Mr Khan exemplified the judicial system of the United Kingdom but did not respect the judiciary in the country himself. Mr Khan had brought a plethora of goons with him to the court, he remarked, and he had the CCTV evidence. He further remarked that Mr Khan would keep him busy for another year as the PTI chief had returned with more cases than he already had upon his arrival to the court.

The court also summoned the Rajanpur police to appear with the record as they had failed to present Mr Umar before the court on Friday despite the court’s orders. The ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas remarked that the court would have fixed the case had Mr Umar’s lawyer Babar Awan argued for excluding the terrorism charges from the case lodged against him today [Friday]. The judge inquired if Mr Umar was granted bail until the next hearing, would he appear before the court. “The court would inquire at the next hearing what terrorism he had committed”, he remarked.

Babar Awan argued if [his act] was called terrorism, how would you see the 99 lives that were lost in an attack on Peshawar police lines? The judge remarked that now even political terrorism had started.

Later the court adjourned the hearing until March 17.