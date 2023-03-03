Fawad Chaudhry distances himself from latest audio leak

Says he has never met with Lahore High Court chief justice

03 March,2023 01:46 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday distanced himself from an audiotape that contains his alleged conversation about judges of the country.

His reaction comes as an audio leaked online wherein the former information minister can purportedly be heard instructing his brother Faisal Chaudhry to arrange a meeting between the Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice and the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Talking about Supreme Court judge Mazahar Akabar Naqvi, Fawad Chaundry allegedly tells his brother to inform the top court judge that a truck is waiting for him

Taking to Twitter, the PTI leader termed the audiotape fake, saying: “I have never met LHC chief justice”.

Last month, a controversial audiotape featuring alleged conversation between former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his lawyer had surfaced. Earlier, PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid and former Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar’s alleged audio leaked online.