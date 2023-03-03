PM Shehbaz orders inquiry into Bara Kahu flyover collapse

The committee was directed to prepare an inquiry report on an emergency basis

03 March,2023 12:45 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday took notice of the collapse of under-construction flyover at Bara Kahu and formed a committee to inquire into the incident.

The inquiry committee, headed by former Interior Secretary Shahid Khan, will examine every aspect of the incident that occurred on Thursday. The committee has been directed to prepare an inquiry report on an emergency basis and submit it to the prime minister.

PM Sharif said no negligence would be tolerated in the construction of the Bara Kahu flyover project.

The development comes after girders of the under-construction flyover collapsed on Thursday. Islamabad police also confirmed the incident on Twitter, adding that there were no injuries or casualties reported in the incident.

The collapse happened in less than a week after the bridge’s shuttering came apart leaving two labourers dead and three injured. PM Shehbaz had also taken the notice of the incident and sought a report from the CDA chairman.

The premier on September 30 had laid the foundation of the Bhara Kahu bridge and directed the National Logistics Cell (NLC) to complete the project within three months.

