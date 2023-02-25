Two die, several injured as bridge pillar shuttering comes crashes down in Islamabad

Rescue officials say the incident took place at Bhara Kahu in Islamabad.

25 February,2023 02:34 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Two labourers were injured after the shuttering of a pillar collapsed at Bhara Kahu bypass project in the capital city on Saturday.

Rescue officials said the incident took place in Bhara Kahu area in Islamabad as the shuttering of a huge pillar of an under-construction bridge collapsed and the labourers were buried under the rubble. Two of the labourers were reported dead while several were injured.

According to the spokesperson of the federal police, three injured labourers had been shifted to a hospital. He said police and the rescue teams were making efforts to rescue others from beneath the debris.

Meanwhile, the PIMS Hospital confirmed two persons dead.

Police have requested the locals to not enter the Bhara Kahu area to avoid any hurdle or difficulty in the ongoing rescue operation.

Meanwhile, Islamabad's chief commissioner Nooru Ameen Mengal, who is also the Capital Development Authority chairman, said two to three trucks had passed the bridge and hit it. He said safety and traffic protocols had been violated and a committee had been formed to fix responsibility and take appropriate action. He said it was a highly complicated project as it's a challenge to close the one link that leads to northern areas.

He said the project had entered a critical stage and heavy traffic needed to be shut down.



