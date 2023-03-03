Ambassador Masood reaches Islamabad for consultation on Pakistan-US ties

Ambassador Sardar Masood will meet the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

03 March,2023 05:59 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Sardar Masood Khan reached Islamabad on Thursday. According to sources, Ambassador Masood has been summoned for consultation on Pakistan-US relation, Dunya News reported.

Sources informed that Sardar Masood will meet the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. They said that Pakistan's relations with the US are moving in a positive direction and added that summoning the Ambassador for consultation is a normal routine.

Sources also said that Ambassador Masood Khan will also be briefed on recently concluded Pakistan's high level delegation visit to Afghanistan.

