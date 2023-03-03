NA by-polls: ECP grants first-class magistrate powers to Presiding Officers

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has authorised the presiding officers, appointed for each polling station for conducting by-elections in 16 constituencies of National Assembly to exercise powers of first-class magistrate under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 (Act V of 1898).

The by-elections in 16 constituencies of the National Assembly are scheduled to be held on March 19

The ECP notified this in pursuance of provisions of section 193 of the Election Act, 2017. The powers will be exercised during by-elections, from March 18 to March 20 this year, in respect of the offences punishable under Sections 169, Section 171 and Section 174 of the Election Act 2017.

According to the notification, these offenses shall be tried in a summary way in accordance with the provisions under Section 190 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and shall try it summarily under Chapter XX of the Code.

The constituencies where by-elections were being held include: NA-02 Swat-I, NA-03 Swat-II, NA-05 Upper Dir, NA-06 Lower Dir, NA-07 Lower Dir-II, NA-08 Malakand Protected Area, NA-09 Buner, NA-16 Abbottabad-II, NA-19 Swabi-II, NA-20 Mardan-I, NA-28 Peshawar-II, NA 30 Peshawar-IV, NA 34 Karak, NA 40 Bajaur-I, NA 42 Mohmand and NA 44 Khyber-II.

