Haleem Adil Sheikh vows to launch 'Welcoming Imran Campaign' in Sindh

Pakistan Pakistan Haleem Adil Sheikh vows to launch 'Welcoming Imran Campaign' in Sindh

Corruption in Sindh prevails more than any other province: Haleem Adil Sheikh

02 March,2023 08:50 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Haleem Adil Sheikh vowed on Thursday to launch the "Welcoming Imran Campaign" in Sindh from next week.

Mr Sheikh said there was a dire need to make the people of Sindh more independent. Speaking about the resignations of the PTI lawmakers from Sindh, Mr Sheikh said the PTI chief had received the resignations of the PTI lawmakers from Sindh.

He claimed that Sindh was witnessing more corruption in comparison with the other provinces. Mr Sheikh also went on to claim the PTI will form the next government in Sindh.

