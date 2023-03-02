Sharjeel sees Imran wanting to spread anarchy

Sharjeel blames PTI for economic woes

02 March,2023 08:32 pm

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) – Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon assailed on Thursday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying the latter wanted to spread anarchy in the country.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Memon scolded Mr Khan, saying he wanted to spread unrest in the country through improper planning. He added that it was now clear that Mr. Khan was working on someone’s agenda.

Continuing to take a jibe at Mr. Khan, Mr Memon said, "Imran chanted a slogan that he was not saved."

Mr Memon further said it would not be a great sign to give Mr. Khan more leverage on any grounds.

Slamming the performance of the PTI-led government, Mr Memon claimed that the PTI had dragged the country into a quagmire. He also schooled the PTI for negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) without any proper planning.

Admitting the country was facing severe economic hardships, Mr Memon said there was a dire need to overcome the challenges facing the country due to the ballooning inflation.



