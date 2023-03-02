Muzammil Aslam wants disclosure of PTI, PDM's agreements with IMF

Pakistan Pakistan Muzammil Aslam wants disclosure of PTI, PDM's agreements with IMF

Muzammil recounts PTI’s tenure, says petrol was available at Rs 150 per litre

02 March,2023 07:30 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Muzammil Aslam said on Thursday the agreements reached by his party and the coalition government with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should be made public.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Aslam lamented that the coalition government had increased the interest rate to 20 per cent. He expressed his concern over the persistent depreciation of the rupee against the greenback.

Recounting the dollar was available at Rs178 in the PTI-led government, adding in the past 11 months the country’s debt had increased to a record high.

Taking a dig at Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Mr Aslam said, "Ishaq Dar had said that some of the anti-Pakistanis are spreading anarchy in the country."

He also reminded Mr Dar that during the PTI’s tenure, petrol was available at Rs 150 per litre.

