Ali Zaidi accuses PM Shehbaz of destroying country's economy

Pakistan Pakistan Ali Zaidi accuses PM Shehbaz of destroying country's economy

Zaidi schools FM Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

02 March,2023 05:24 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Ali Zaidi lambasted on Thursday Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying the latter had devastated the country’s economy like a rocket.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Zaidi lamented that the country was facing severe economic hardships. In connection with the rupee getting drubbed at the hands of the greenback, Mr Zaidi said, "Today marked the black day for the country’s economy."

He recounted there was nothing wrong with the economy, but after PM Shehbaz came into power, the country started to face the economic crunch to a great extent.

Schooling Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Mr Zaidi said, "To date, Mr Bhutto-Zardari has visited the United States 11 times. Bilawal has spent Rs2.5 billion merely touring the foreign countries."

He continued to slam Mr Bhutto-Zardari, demanding that he should explain how he managed his expenses for his foreign trips.

Mr Zaidi claimed that political opponents were attempting to default the country through proper planning. "If the country goes into default, then the rulers will say that they have no money for the elections," added Mr Zaidi.

