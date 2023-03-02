12 PTI workers granted bail days after they courted arrest
Pakistan
12 PTI workers were arrested under "Jail Bharo Movement"
GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Imtiaz Bajwa on Thursday granted bail to 12 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers amid "Jail Bharo Movement".
The court had ordered the release of the PTI workers on surety bonds of Rs100,000 each.
A case was registered against the arrested workers under 16 MPO on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Amjad Nasir. The case was registered at the Satellite Town police station and all 12 PTI workers were arrested.