12 PTI workers granted bail days after they courted arrest

12 PTI workers were arrested under "Jail Bharo Movement"

02 March,2023 05:29 pm

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Imtiaz Bajwa on Thursday granted bail to 12 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers amid "Jail Bharo Movement".

The court had ordered the release of the PTI workers on surety bonds of Rs100,000 each.

A case was registered against the arrested workers under 16 MPO on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Amjad Nasir. The case was registered at the Satellite Town police station and all 12 PTI workers were arrested.