PM Shehbaz to chair federal cabinet meeting today

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz to chair federal cabinet meeting today

The cabinet will discuss a five-point agenda during the meeting.

02 March,2023 04:33 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Thursday) in Islamabad to discuss economic and political situation in the country, Dunya News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. The cabinet will discuss a five-point agenda during the meeting.

According to sources, consultation will be held during the cabinet meeting on Supreme Court’s verdict in suo motu case on Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections date.

Sources said that the prime minister will also hold special consultations with the ministers of the coalition parties over the current economic and political situation in the country.

