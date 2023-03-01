PAC for uniform practice on toll payment

01 March,2023 10:42 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has directed that toll tax should be collected from all individuals, including politicians, and judges while the only exception to this rule will be for armed forces and police personnel who are on duty.



PAC chairman Noor Alam Khan stated that “No one, including judges and generals on personal trips, should be exempt from paying the toll tax.” He also emphasised that VIPs should not cause motorways to be closed due to their movement and that nobody is above the law or the Constitution.

“It is essential to eliminate "VIP culture" to ensure political and economic stability in the country,” added Mr Noor.



During the committee meeting, the secretary for the Ministry of Communications Muhammad Khurram Agha informed the members that legislators had previously been exempt from paying toll tax on the directive of Parliament. However, the exemption has been lifted, and legislators are now being asked to pay the toll tax.



Members during the meeting expressed concern about the Director General of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) failing to appear despite repeated requests. They summoned the Director General to the next meeting.



The committee noted that there were instances where funds had lapsed. However, the ministry claimed that these lapses were not deliberate.



The committee further noted that in some cases, funds were not released in time, while in one case, the amount that lapsed was negligible.