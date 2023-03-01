KP governor meets Senate chairman in Islamabad

KP governor meets Senate chairman in Islamabad

01 March,2023 07:28 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali visited Islamabad and had a meeting with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

In their meeting, they discussed the country’s political situation along with the security of the province and administrative affairs.

The efforts to enhance the developmental process in the province also came under focus.

Mr Sanjrani said Senate promoted national integration and the golden jubilee of the institution would help achieve national unity.

KP governor said steps were being taken to improve the standards of the people of province.

