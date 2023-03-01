Saad Rafique sees 'controversial' elections can lead to political tragedies

Pakistan Pakistan Saad Rafique sees 'controversial' elections can lead to political tragedies

Saad Rafique lashes out at Imran Khan

01 March,2023 04:58 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Wednesday that the "controversial" elections could lead to political tragedies.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Rafique said the Supreme Court's decision on the provincial elections was contrary to the rule of law and justice.

He added, "Disqualifying the lawmakers without counting their votes does not seem to be constitutional."

Speaking about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, he said, "The desperation and stubbornness of Imran Khan and his facilitators become a threat for the country."

He saw sentences for PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and concessions for Imran Khan as unfair.

— Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) March 1, 2023