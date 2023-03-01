Pakistan's first digital census begins today

ISLAMBAD (Web Desk) – The country's first ever digital population and housing census kicks off across the country on Wednesday.

As many as 121,000 field enumerators will carry out the field operation of survey. The process will be completed by 1st of next month.

The data collected will be released by 30th of next month which will then be approved by the Council of Common Interests.

The evidence-based authentic data as per international standards will be used for delimitation of constituencies in the next general elections as well as for public policy planning.

The census teams will be monitored by geo mapping and geo tagging data of SUPARCO and administration officials of respective province, division, district and tehsil.